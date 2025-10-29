Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,500 shares, a growth of 25,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DTGI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.02. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

