Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,500 shares, a growth of 25,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DTGI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.02. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
