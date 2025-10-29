Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $741.78 and its 200 day moving average is $694.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

