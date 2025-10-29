Dohj LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $203.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

