Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7%

DG opened at $102.01 on Monday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $297,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.