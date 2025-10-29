DoorDash (DASH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $3.3539 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $152.26 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average is $234.44.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,114 shares of company stock worth $232,553,670. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

