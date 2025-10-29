Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 296 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $220.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

