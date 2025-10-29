Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 67,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

