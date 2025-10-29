Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.3846.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th.

EA opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $240,372.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,222.61. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,187 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $224,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

