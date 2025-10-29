Elm3 Financial Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Elm3 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.58. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.