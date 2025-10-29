Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,667,100 shares, a growth of 15,480.4% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
