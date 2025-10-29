Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,667,100 shares, a growth of 15,480.4% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.