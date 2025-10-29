Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Update

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 915,200 shares, an increase of 318.1% from the September 30th total of 218,900 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envoy Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Envoy Medical Trading Down 0.6%
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical during the second quarter worth about $14,612,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
