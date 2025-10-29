Ethic Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 219.0% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.05 and a twelve month high of $178.26.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.21 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $354,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,509 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.