Ethic Inc. Buys 1,778 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,880,000 after buying an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,882,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after buying an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,753,000 after buying an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.61.

CPT opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

