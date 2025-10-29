Ethic Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in California Water Service Group $CWT

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in California Water Service Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 211,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

