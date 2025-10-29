Ethic Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 796.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 438.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $101.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nextracker from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nextracker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

