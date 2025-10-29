Ethic Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FOX by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Arete upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

