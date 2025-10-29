Ethic Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CarGurus by 37.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 33.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,282.16. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,726. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

