Ethic Inc. Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.6%

AOS opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

