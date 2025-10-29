Ethic Inc. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 778,652 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $16,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 206,106 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.
CarMax Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.