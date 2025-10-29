Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on Visteon in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,392 shares of company stock worth $1,256,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of VC stock opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.41 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.