Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.