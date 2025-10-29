Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 63.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $520,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Brunswick stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.25%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
