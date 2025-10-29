Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,909,000 shares, a growth of 303.3% from the September 30th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 1.5%

Evolution Mining stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 29.28%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

