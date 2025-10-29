Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 589,800 shares, an increase of 589,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,085,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,085,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Price Performance
Shares of AXXA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Exxe Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exxe Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.