Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 589,800 shares, an increase of 589,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,085,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,085,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

