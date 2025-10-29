Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cormark downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,814.29.

TSE FFH opened at C$2,324.42 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,715.05 and a twelve month high of C$2,522.33. The company has a market cap of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,396.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,346.50.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

