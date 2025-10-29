Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 369.80% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $1.49 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,025.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,508 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 109,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 96.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 104,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

