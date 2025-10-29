Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.9444.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7%

FIS stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

