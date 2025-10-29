Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 687 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,229,553,000 after purchasing an additional 536,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,787,329,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.78 and a 200-day moving average of $694.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

