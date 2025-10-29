First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $741.78 and a 200 day moving average of $694.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.