First Bancorp Inc ME Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,042,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day moving average of $282.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $839.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

