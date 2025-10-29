First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,704 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%

AVGO stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

