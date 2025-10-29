First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,680,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,662,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 170.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 694,534 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 125.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,085,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 604,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

