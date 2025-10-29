First Merchants Corp Has $26.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.