First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 745,100 shares, a growth of 322.4% from the September 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 286,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 146,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

UCON opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

