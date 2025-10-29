Flavin Financial Services Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average is $282.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

