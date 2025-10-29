Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.6071.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

