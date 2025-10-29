FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 96,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.28. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%.FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,873.30. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.