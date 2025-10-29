Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 305,736 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.