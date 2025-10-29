Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 305,736 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.83.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.