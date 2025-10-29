Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

