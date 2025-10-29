Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 95 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

