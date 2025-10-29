Gainplan LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gainplan LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

