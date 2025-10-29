Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,721,600 shares, a growth of 310.4% from the September 30th total of 1,881,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Galaxy Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

