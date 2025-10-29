General Motors Company $GM Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,335,424 shares of company stock worth $139,694,083. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

