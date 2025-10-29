Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.76.

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

