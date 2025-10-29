GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 325.7% from the September 30th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 33.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 33.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GT Biopharma stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.83% of GT Biopharma worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GT Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 4.0%

GT Biopharma stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.