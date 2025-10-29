H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

H World Group Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTHT opened at $38.25 on Monday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

