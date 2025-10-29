Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5%

Halliburton stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,081,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.