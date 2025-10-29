Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $65.40 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,648,622.57. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.