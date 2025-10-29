Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.1818.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

