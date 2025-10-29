HC Wainwright Boosts Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target to $20.00

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

